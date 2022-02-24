Greg Wyatt of Golf Capital Learning Center has been named the 2021 Knoxville Chapter PGA Teacher and Coach of the Year. The annual award acknowledges outstanding work in the teaching and coaching field for all PGA professionals, specifically instructors, in Knoxville and the surrounding region. This is the fourth time Wyatt has been honored, having received the award in 2007, 2015 and 2017.
Wyatt, a 21-year member of the PGA of America, has been an instructor and club fitter at the family-owned Golf Capital Learning Center in Crossville, since 2004.
He has worked with golfers of all abilities and demographics, and has mentored other golf instructors from around the state; specifically with golf radar technology such as Trackman and its applications toward the physics of the golf swing and the golf club fitting process.
PING has named Wyatt as one of their yearly National Top 100 Club Fitters multiple times since 2007 and as recently as 2020.
Wyatt is an alum of Tennessee Technological University and was an MVP and captain of the men’s golf team during his college career from 1990-1994. He has enjoyed success as a player in the Tennessee Section PGA since 1996, and has participated in multiple National PGA events.
Wanting to live at home in Crossville after college, Wyatt was an assistant professional from 1996-2008 at Heatherhurst Golf Course in Fairfield Glade. In 2004, Wyatt left the Glade and, along with parents Sherley and Sue Wyatt and wife Vickie, opened Golf Capital Learning Center.
Wyatt will now be a finalist for the 2021 Tennessee PGA Section Teacher of the Year, announced later this month in Nashville.
