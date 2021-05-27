A Crossville woman asked to leave Cumberland County General Sessions Court after creating a disturbance is believed to have suffered an overdose and has picked up a new charge, according to an arrest report.
Melissa A. Lamasters, 47, 1035 Cook Rd., was found unresponsive in a pickup truck parked at the Justice Center and was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center. It is not known if she was kept for treatment or was released from the emergency room.
The incident took place around 11:14 a.m. last Thursday, according to a sheriff’s department arrest report.
A deputy observed a man physically escorting a screaming and hysterical woman across the parking and went to investigate. The man — who was not arrested — told the officer the two had just been kicked out of court because the woman was creating a disturbance.
The report reads LaMasters “began acting very erratic after returning to the courtroom from using the bathroom.”
When the deputy made contact with the woman, she was passed out in a pickup truck. She was described in the report as unresponsive but the officer was finally able to wake her. At that time, the officer wrote, the woman began to scream and started making incoherent statements. An ambulance was requested.
A search of the pickup produced a tin with a substance identified as methamphetamine and a plastic bottle believed to contain synthetic urine was found.
LaMasters was charged with simple possession of meth.
