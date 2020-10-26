The embezzlement of funds from a local business has resulted in the issuance of two arrest warrants for a former employee who is a suspect in the case, according to a Crossville Police Department offense report.
Police were called to Teeple Lawn on Hwy. 70 E. on Oct, 9 when the owner of the business discovered that between Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 a business credit card was missing, according to Ptl. Samantha Seay’s report.
Further investigation showed the card had been used to purchase merchandise at various locations, including Lowe’s and Speedway in Crossville. Video surveillance led officers and the business owner to identify a 19-year-old former employee as the person responsible for the thefts.
Warrants have been issued for theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 ($26,784.40) and fraudulent use of credit/debit cards. At the time of the report, those warrants had not been served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.