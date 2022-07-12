On Saturday, July 16, from 4–7 p.m., you’re invited to attend a very special wine and cheese reception for seven very talented artists, each working in a different medium as they display their amazing artistic creations.
Six of the artists are current Uplands Village residents. Featured are the original works of photographer Charity Baker, quilter Sharon Borko, painter Shoshanna Cooper, Appalachian pine needle weaver Sharron Eckert, folk artist Wayne Edwards, and potter Barbara Everett. Many of their pieces will be for sale.
The seventh artist is Polly Page, a renowned Pleasant Hill wood carver who recently passed away at the age of 101. Her work is shown in many museums nationally and internationally, including in the Pioneer Hall Museum in Pleasant Hill. One of her last remaining carvings will be displayed and is included for sale at this show.
The show is being held in the stone house on 128 Church Drive, at the corner of Church Drive and Grandview Avenue just off Main St. in Pleasant Hill (directly across from the Pleasant Hill Community Church).
In addition to the beautiful artwork, this is a chance to see the attractively refurbished interior of the second home renovated by the Heritage Investment Restoration Group (HIRG), a group of Uplanders who came together to upgrade existing Uplands homes to encourage others to explore this remarkable community.
