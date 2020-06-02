You are the owner of this article.
TSSAA to hold Legislative Council special meeting Thursday, June 4

TSSAA-Logo-on-Teal-Gradient.jpg

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) is considering canceling its yearly dead period this season.

The dead period is scheduled to run Monday, June 22 until Sunday, July 5. The dead period is meant to give players and coaches a mandated break from practice and competition, but with this year's COVID-19 impact players have missed considerable time already.

The following was posted by TSSAA on Tuesday:

"Council members to discuss Dead Period

The TSSAA Legislative Council will meet on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CST by web conference. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss this year’s Dead Period."

A link to TSSAA's release, as well as a link to listen to the called meeting on Thursday, are available above.

