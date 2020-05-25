Tennessee has been doing well in its reopening, Gov. Bill Lee said Thursday.
The state continues to test aggressively throughout the state — something Lee says is key to continuing reopening the economy.
And now, he has relaxed guidelines on social and recreational gatherings for residents, allowing groups up to 50 people — up from 10 people.
“The reason that we have gotten here is because Tennesseans have been committed to social distancing. We can lift restrictions and open up our economy, but we can never forget that social distancing continues to mitigate the spread of this virus, which still exists in our communities,” Lee said.
The new guidelines follow federal guidance and input from communities across the state.
Earlier in the week, the state allowed larger attractions and bars may now reopen, provided they follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines. Capacity restrictions have been lifted on restaurants and retail establishments, though social distancing guidelines and screening of employees and patrons continues.
Lee said the state has not been encouraging visitors from other states, though he said the Tennessee Pledge guidelines would potentially provide safe environments for patrons and employees.
“We hope that people will engage with our businesses in Tennessee,” Lee said. “We want to get more Tennesseans back to work safely.”
The COVID-19 health crisis and the associated economic shutdowns have led to a historic unemployment rate in the state. Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced unemployment had reached 14.7% in April, up from 3.3% in March and higher than the 12.9% rate recorded in December 1982 and 1983.
Commissioner Jeff McCord said about 500,000 initial claims for unemployment had been filed between March 14 to May 9. As of Thursday afternoon, about 22,000 claims are still pending, he said.
“We know there are people behind those percentages,” he said.
The state struggled to process claims initially as the volume overwhelmed the department. Additional personnel were put in place to help, but the state also had to reconfigure its computer systems to meet increased demand and new benefit guidelines related to the federal CARES Act.
Now, the state is looking at the claims still pending. Those are more complex cases, McCord said. To help get the claims processed, the state has is quickly training more adjudicators and claims agents.
“Typically, it will take months or years to get that expertise. But we’ve had a lot of practice lately. And we’ve had some people really stepping up to do this work,” McCord said. “We’re going to leverage that passion and that ability to move forward and address some of these older claims.”
Phone volume remains high. Data shows a concentrated number of callers are making the calls. The department will turn on voicemail to get information on the issue those callers are experiencing to better assist them.
McCord said the claims teams were working on the oldest claims first.
As school systems wrap up what has been a school year like no other, many parents wonder what the fall will bring.
“We have every expectation that school will be back open in the fall, and we all look forward to that,” Lee said.
State education officials are developing a reopening toolkit to assist local school systems, which should be available in the coming days, Lee said.
The state is also extending childcare assistance to all categories of essential workers through mid-August.
Tennessee reported 19,394 cases on Friday, the most recent data available due to the early printing deadline for this edition due to the Memorial Day holiday. That number reflects a 433-case increase from the day before.
To date, 12,566 patients have recovered from the virus. There have been 315 deaths, with 1,560 people hospitalized.
Cumberland County reported 97 positive cases on Friday, with 72 persons recovered and one death.
A cluster of cases has been reported in neighboring Rhea County among a group of migrant workers on a farm there. The county reported 193 positive cases Friday, up from 13 reported two days before.
Dr. John Dunn, state epidemiologist, said the state was working with regional health officials to provide resources for those who test positive. They have been isolated and quarantined.
Testing remains strong in the state. Tennessee reported 7,587 more test results from Thursday to Friday, bringing the state total to 368,170. In Cumberland County, 3,186 negative tests have been completed.
Moving forward, Lee encouraged all Tennesseans that, “When in doubt, get a test.”
“They’re free. They’re available in your county at your health department five days a week. There are pop-up testing sites.”
He added, “It’s really important that Tennesseans continue to test so that we can continue to open our economy more rapidly and get people back to work.”
The Cumberland County Health Department at 1503 S. Main St. offers COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.