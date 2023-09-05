The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers came out swinging Tuesday night in their home volleyball match with Livingston Academy. Two of the top teams in the district and region slugged it out for four sets with the momentum swinging back and forth.
The Lady Panthers got off to a slow start, dropping the first set, before rallying to take the next three sets and win the match, 3-1.
“I really feel good about this win,” Stone coach Tori Permenter said. “We didn’t come out and play our best in the first set. Livingston is a really good squad and they brought the energy the first set. I think the girls may have been a little stunned.
“I told the girls, ‘Hey, they’ve come to play. Are you going to show up?’ And they did. We started playing our game and it really worked out.”
Livingston Academy won the first set 25-17. But after Permenter’s talk with her team, Stone Memorial rallied in dominant fashion.
The Lady Panthers won game two 25-21. They took the lead with a 25-17 win in the third set, and then secured the match with a 25-13 victory in the final set.
“I think in the first set, our offense wasn’t clicking. We had a lot of hitting errors,” Permenter said.
“Our serve receive wasn’t that good, the ball kept going straight up and we were giving them a bunch of free balls. They’re called free balls for a reason..
“I was just getting into them. I told them, ‘This isn’t us. We’re not playing our game. If we play our game, we’re good. We’ve got to come together.’
“Our goal is the state tournament this year. We have one vision. For us, it is one game at a time, one set at a time.”
Permenter said several players played well Tuesday night. She highlighted her outside hitters, saying “their timing was fantastic and that was a tribute to our defense getting our setter the ball and her doing her job.”
Stone Memorial, 13-3, will be back on the court Sept. 5 when Meigs County visits. The first serve will be at 5 p.m.
“This is a big confidence builder for us,” Permenter said. “We’ve gone through the district one time and. we’re atop the standings. I think these seniors just really want it and you see that coming out in the whole team.”
