After putting together a baseball season that will go down in the record books, the Stone Memorial Panthers closed out the 2023 campaign with an 8-2 loss to Macon County in the quarterfinals of the District 7AAA Baseball Tournament at Upperman High School in Baxter.
“We just fell short in the game,” said Stone Memorial coach Trent Stokes.
“However, I am proud of the boys for the season they had.”
Stone Memorial fell behind early in the game, watching as Macon County scored three runs on five hits over the first two innings to grab a 3-0 advantage.
The Panthers came back with a single run in the third inning.
With two outs, Talyn Hurd doubled for Stone Memorial and advanced to third base on an error. He later scored on another throwing error by the Tigers, making it 3-1.
The big blow for Macon County came in the top of the fifth inning when the Tigers tallied five runs on only three hits.
There were two Stone Memorial errors in the inning.
The Panthers got one run back in the bottom of the fifth frame to post the final 8-2 margin.
With one out, Hurd reached on an error. He quickly stole second base and moved to third on another error. Collin Tiegs then singled to bring him in.
Titus Bisbee got the start on the mound for Stone Memorial. He went 1 2/3 innings, and allowed three runs on five hits. Bisbee walked none.
Hurd came on in relief, facing 16 batters, while giving up five runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.
Nick Osmun came in for the final two innings. He gave up no runs on no hits, while striking out two.
At the plate, Stone Memorial’s hits were spread out. Tiegs, Osmum, Looper, Kamryn Melton and Hurd shared the Panthers’ five hits for the game.
Stone Memorial finished the year at 23-7, setting the record for most victories in a single season.
The Panthers won eight of their last 11 contests.
