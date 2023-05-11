In the words of Director of Schools William Stepp, Cumberland County Schools is a “career and technical education-rich” school district, offering students courses from 15 out of the state’s 16 career clusters.
Since becoming the director of schools, Stepp has been working to restore the 16th career cluster to the school system—the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, also known as JROTC.
Stepp brought this up for discussion at the Board of Education’s April 27 meeting, and the board approved for him to pursue applying each of the high schools for the JROTC programs.
Stepp explained to the board that he has been in communication with Commander Harry Dodson from the 7th Brigade ROTC out of Fort Knox, KY, to gain information on applying.
“One of my goals was to get JROTC back into the schools,” Stepp said. “So, he has worked with me and sat down, showed me all the requirements.
“We do have facilities for it, we have to show that,” Stepp said. “We also have the outdoor facilities for it, we obviously have the community interest across the whole community to have these programs back in the high schools.”
The JROTC program is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world. At the core of the program is teaching students ethics, citizenship, communications, leadership, life skills, character education, service learning and more in a military environment.
“Everybody has a leadership role; you earn your way up by taking on more responsibility,” Stepp said. “That can lead you into any profession in this world.”
In order to be considered for JROTC adoption, Cumberland County Schools have to be on the Order of Merit List.
Stepp said the district would first have to send applications to the brigade, one from each of the county’s high schools. After the applications are received for a JROTC program, the brigade will score the school based on several factors and place it on the OML accordingly.
“They score our order of merit; they add points for different things,” Stepp said. “If you’re a Title I school, you get so many points—different things get different points. So, we want to maximize the points on that.”
If the school district is high enough on the OML to be next in line to receive a JROTC program, the U.S. Army will supply everything needed—uniforms, equipment, automation and an accredited and rigorous curriculum. The military would also fund half the salary of any instructors hired to teach the program.
Chris King, 6th District representative, immediately moved to approve Stepp’s pursuing of the JROTC program.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, pointed out that CCS has had a JROTC program before, and that bringing the program back may prove difficult in the face of budgeting.
“It was closed down because the salary range for the two military officers who were being its teachers far exceeded the teachers’ salaries,” Safdie said. “And even then, I think, when we paid half of it, it was paying more than what normal teachers were getting.”
“I have no doubt that the program is valuable,” Safdie continued. “I just want to know…whether or not we would be able to evaluate the salary situation and determine whether or not we could afford that.”
Stepp said he would get this information together at the next board meeting if necessary. Safdie agreed that they would need to discuss the specifics of funding at either the next full board or budget committee meeting. Stepp said salary depends on which military officers are given the job.
Safdie also noted how low attendance in JROTC contributed to the closure of the previous program—estimating that there were about 12 or 13 students when the program was closed.
According to the U.S. Army’s JROTC website, no unit may be established or maintained at an institution unless 10 percent of the number of students enrolled in the institution who are in grades 9-12 or 100 students, whichever is less, are enrolled in the JROTC Program as Cadets.
“With that low enrollment, it couldn’t cost-justify itself,” Safdie said. “But, the program itself is phenomenal.”
Boston asked what happens once the schools are on the OML, and Stepp said it becomes a selection process from there based on how many schools are on the OML, how many open slots there are and how many OML points each school has.
JROTC is limited to its current number of 1,709 programs, based on congressionally mandated funding, and a new JROTC program can only open after an existing one closes.
Stepp also explained that there are two options in applying: one for the JROTC program, and alternatively, the National Defense Cadet Corps program. An NDCC is identical to the JROTC program, but is fully funded by the schools. Although coming up with the funds can be difficult, this program is more likely to receive immediate approval, as NDCC programs operate at no cost to the U.S. Army.
The board unanimously approved King’s motion, with several of the board members saying the program would be valuable to the school system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.