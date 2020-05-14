Stone Memorial softball’s Kelli Carroll, Kaleigh Brock and Kalynn Phillips are this week’s Crossville Chronicle spring senior athletes of the week.
The Lady Panthers saw their senior campaign cut short after only one regular-season game.
“It was really hard at first,” said Carroll. “It was a feeling of shock, that it couldn’t really be happening.
“I tried to not think about it at first, but the more time passed, the more it sunk in.”
The cancellation came as a shock to Phillips.
“Until the virus hit, I really didn’t know it was a thing,” she said. “I was not expecting it to happen so fast.
“I was really disappointed. My friend Kaleigh (Brock) tried the whole year to convince me to join. I had a lot of fun in the time, but then it just stopped.”
“It was very devastating, because I was so looking forward to this last year,” said Brock. “We had worked our way up, and became a team, then it crashed down.”
Though their season on the field was cut short, the trio is thankful for the times spent off the field prior to the cancellation.
“All of my teammates, we all had fun together,” said Phillips. “It’s like a family pretty much. There was never a moment of bad blood; we all cheered each other on.”
“Definitely the lock-ins here at the school, and team bonding experiences,” Carroll said of her favorite softball experiences.
Brock says her relationship with her fellow seniors is a memorable one.
“We all are very close,” she said. “We work together as one, and are very understanding of each other. We always push each other to do our best.”
After high school, the trio has a good idea on their career path.
“I’m planning on going to Roane State for two years and then transferring to Tennessee for criminal justice,” Phillips said. “It’s always just caught my eye. It’s something that’s intrigued me since I was a little kid.”
“I plan on doing the nursing program at TCAT,” Brock added. “I’ve taken the nurses classes here, and it inspires me to help people better themselves.”
“I plan to attend TTU to major in pre-optometry, and then go into optometry school,” Carroll said. “I always have loved being able to impact people’s lives and make a difference. Optometry became really interesting to me, seeing the intricacies of the eye.”
