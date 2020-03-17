Coronavirus hasn’t won just yet.
The TSSAA board of directors announced Tuesday afternoon that the BlueCross Basketball Championships (state tournament) have not been canceled, but rather delayed further in an attempt to play the games amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I’m pretty optimistic and hopeful that we will eventually be able to play this,” said Stone Memorial head basketball coach Mike Buck. “Everybody on the board is trying. They see the importance of finishing this, and they are doing what a lot of other organizations aren’t.”
TSSAA is targeting mid-May to play the rest of the state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro alongside the Spring Fling (spring state tournaments).
“Whenever I first saw the tweet, immediately after I was excited,” said SMHS junior Tessa Miller. “We still know in the back of our minds that anything is possible. Just knowing that there’s a possibility, that gives us some hope.”
Though unconventional, this never-before-seen situation has TSSAA thinking outside the box to get the tournament played.
“Unprecedented is the word,” Buck said. “This is uncharted waters. It shows that they’re really trying to do what’s right for the kids.”
“It means a lot that they’ve actually thought this through,” Miller added. “I think it’s pretty cool that they actually listened to what people are saying.”
“I was told May 11 could be a date that we could get it in, if things clean up and this whole deal flattens out a little bit,” Buck said. “Even earlier if things improve faster than expected.”
This decision directly impacts Crossville, as the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Whitehaven in the Class AAA semifinals. SMHS’ matchup with the Lady Tigers was originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, until the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus.
Should the tournament be allowed to continue, TSSAA will need to share practice rules and various information with the participating schools between now and the planned dates.
“We’re not allowed to practice or do anything right now,” Buck said. “I would be in contact with TSSAA. There would be a minimum of days for us to practice to be fair to get them back in shape. It won’t be the same roll we were on, but it won’t be that way for anybody.”
No matter the result, affected programs across the state have shown their appreciation for TSSAA’s efforts to get their tournament played.
“It might get to where we can’t play, but rather than a blanket statement, they’re trying to go above and beyond,” Buck added. “It’s a big hit to a lot of people. The people who clean up Murphy Center are taking a hit; everybody is. I mean we’re talking millions of dollars big picture. They see the value and impact it can have.”
“Thank you for giving us a chance, and I hope we get to play here in a few weeks,” Miller said.
More information regarding the state tournament will be shared as available.
