As the horn sounded to end Stone Memorial’s football playoff game with Red Bank last week, the flood gates of emotion were opened for players and fans as they huddled around coach Derik Samber.
There were a lot of tears, a lot of hugs. The Panther Nation was trying to figure out what happened, because for this team and this group of seniors, the season wasn’t supposed to end this way. Everyone just knew the Panthers would hoist the gold at the end of the year.
But the end came too soon.
Stone Memorial had everything it takes to make a deep run into the playoffs - with plenty of experience, youth, talent, and desire. The Panthers were a good group of players, with one of the brightest young coaching staffs in the state.
However, a 10-2 final season record, though a remarkable year for some programs, wasn’t the expectation of this group. A 21-6 loss in the second round of the postseason wasn’t the final dance this team wanted to have.
The Panthers found ways to win this year, even when there didn’t seem to be a way, and it was a pleasure to watch. They fought, they clawed, and they scratched for every yard they earned in 2022.
This group of players gave us a lot to cheer about. Stone Memorial opened the season with a hard-fought 30-14 win over Lenoir City and followed that by going on the road to knock off East Ridge High School by a score of 35-6. The Panthers made it 3-0 when they returned home to thump Livingston Academy.
This group also gave us a lot of exciting times. The Panthers faced a gauntlet of teams in their next three contests with battles against Monterey, Upperman and York. The Panthers did their jobs when called upon, and beat Monterey 18-7, before narrowly squeaking by UHS 15-14. The Panthers rallied to roll over York, 44-7.
The winning streak continued another week after the Panthers beat rival Cumberland County 40-14. Macon County, which also made this year’s playoffs, came into Crossville for the eighth game of the season and slipped away with a 35-34 victory. But, Stone got back on track the following Friday with a 21-7 victory over Kingston.
The Panthers then fought back to take down DeKalb County 29-28 to close out the regular season at 9-1. Stone shut out Hixson 37-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
There is a sports adage that says, “Failure doesn’t come from losing, but from not trying.” If that’s true, the Panthers are champions! Effort was never something this Stone team lacked. Ever since the end of last season, the Panthers were together with one focus, one heart, and a never-yielding goal to make 2022 a season to remember.
To all Stone football players, I hope you realize how special you are. The success you had this year far transcends what happened between the white lines. You brought this community together, whether you went to school in the county or in the city. Everyone joined in to celebrate the Panthers’ accomplishments.
The 2022 Panthers will be remembered forever. Guys, you allowed us to share in the victories, and you allowed us to cry with you in the losses. And through it all, you were the example of what happens when a group of strong-willed, determined people come together and pull in the same direction.
So, thank you Stone Memorial football, every player and every member of the staff, for everything you did this year. It was definitely, one heck of a season.
Scott Wilson is the Chronicle sports editor. Reach him at swilson@crossville-chronicle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.