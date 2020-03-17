Coronavirus hasn't won just yet.
The TSSAA board of directors announced Tuesday afternoon that the BlueCross Basketball Championships (state tournament) have not been canceled, but rather delayed further in an attempt to play the games amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I’m pretty optimistic and hopeful that we will eventually be able to play this," said Stone Memorial head basketball coach Mike Buck. "Everybody on the board is trying. They see the importance of finishing this, and they are doing what a lot of other organizations aren’t."
TSSAA is targeting mid-May to play the rest of the state basketball tournament in Murfreesboro alongside the Spring Fling (spring state tournaments).
"I was told May 11 could be a date that we could get it in, if things clean up and this whole deal flattens out a little bit," Buck said. "Even earlier if things improve faster than expected."
This decision directly impacts Crossville, as the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers are scheduled to play Whitehaven in the Class AAA semifinals. SMHS' matchup with the Lady Tigers was originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, the tournament was suspended due to coronavirus.
More information regarding the state tournament will be shared as available.
