The University of Tennessee basketball program got good news earlier this week, as forward Yves Pons will return for his senior season with the Volunteers.
Last season’s Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Pons caught the attention of NBA scouts with his raw athleticism and defensive ability.
The native of France tied the University of Tennessee record for blocked shots in a season with 73 during the 2019-’20 campaign that was cut short prior to the SEC tournament due to COVID-19.
Pons followed 10.8 points per game and 5.4 rebounds last season.
The NBA draft process was shaken up this season due to COVID-19, as the event traditionally held in the summer was pushed back to Oct. 16.
The Volunteers will feature a mix of youth and experience in 2020-’21, as the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class comes to Rocky Top. Five-star recruits for the Vols include Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson.
