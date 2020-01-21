Spring sports are just around the corner, and signups for three Crossville youth sports programs are now open. Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball (CBYS), Just For Kids slow-pitch softball and T-ball, and Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association (CRYSA) registration is now open.
Signups for CBYS for youths age 4-13 are now open through Friday, Feb. 14. Registration is $40 per player with a family maximum of $100. CBYS offers T-ball, coach-pitch, machine pitch and fast pitch depending on age.
CRYSA standard registration runs through Friday, Jan. 31, and late registration lasts until Saturday, Feb. 8. Standard registration is $55 and late is $80. CRYSA registration forms are available online at http://tn-crysa.affinitysoccer.com.
CRYSA can be reached via email at crossvillesoccer@yahoo.com, by phone at 931-788-3484 or on the Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association Facebook page.
Just For Kids slow-pitch softball and T-ball signups are open until Friday, March 6. Registration is $35 per player and open to boys and girls ages 4-16.
Signup forms for each league are available at the Crossville Parks & Recreation Office, 837 Industrial Blvd, Crossville, TN 38555.
