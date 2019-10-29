The Golf Capital Junior Tour recently played their last Par 3 event at Lake Tansi on Oct. 19.
Fourteen jr. golfers from the Upper Cumberland braved the rain and cooler conditions to finish out the fall season.
Winners in the boys divisions were 12-14 Aiden Wyatt (Baxter). 10-11 Owen Hill (Cookeville) and Drake Scarbrough (Crossville). 7-9 Max Vanwinkle and Bryant Wilson (Crossville). Girls division winners were 12-14 Anna Marie Smith (Livingston). 11U Molly Bass (Crossville) and Katie Smith (Livingston).
The GCJT would like to thank the staff at Bear Trace, Heatherhurst, and Lake Tansi for their support of Jr. golf in Cumberland County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.