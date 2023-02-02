Sign up now for spring seasons with the Crossville Recreational Youth Soccer Association, Crossville Youth Baseball and Softball and Just for Kids Athletics.
Sign up for CRYSA and CYBS through Feb. 10 and for Just for Kids through Feb. 24.
CYBS offers co-ed T-ball for ages 4-6, fast-pitch softball for ages 7-13 and baseball for ages 7-13. Fee is $60 per player. CYBS will be chartering with Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball for the 2023 season.
Just for Kids offers a co-ed slow-pitch softball league for ages 4-17. Fee is $40 per player.
A player draft is set for Feb. 27, 28 and march 2. The season begins the first week of April.
CRYSA offers co-ed soccer for ages 5-13, with a $60 fee. There is a new Academy program. There is an additional fee for this program. Call Paul at 619-838-1999 to learn more.
Practice begins the first week of March, and games will be set for April and May.
Sign ups are available at the Crossville Parks Office, 837 Industrial Blvd.
CRYSA also accepts online registration at https://tinyurl.com/yhvx9ye6 while Just for Kids and CYBS online registration is available at www.crossvilleleisureservices.com.
