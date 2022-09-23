The Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club will host a free recruiting day for the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Scholastic Clay Target Program Oct. 8 at the shooting club on Shorty Barnes Rd.
This event offers youth in grades 4-12 the opportunity to try shooting sports.
The free recruiting day will introduce the youth to the world of shotgun shooting and get them connected to a team in their area. SCTP will host a total of 18 events across several counties throughout the state.
“As a former athlete myself, it’s always great watching a new generation of athletes fall in love with the sport for the first time on recruitment day,” said Ashley Tone, Tennessee SCTP manager. “Shooting sports are incredibly inclusive–you don’t have to be a certain body type, age, or gender to succeed. We hope to welcome even more students this year to safely show them the value of shooting sports in building confidence, determination, focus, and friendship.”
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate. Safety equipment will be provided for each participant. Most locations will have firearms available for attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
“Recruitment day is centered on making meaningful connections,” said JW Worthen, director of programs, Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “We want the youth to make a strong connection with the sport of shotgun shooting and the team coaches. As a parent to an SCTP athlete, I also know how important it is for the youth’s family to connect with the sport and coach .”
Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships. The program operates under the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the state’s leading policy, engagement, and stewardship nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources. Shooting sports play an important role in supporting and introducing youth to conservation.
Tennessee SCTP athletes learn valuable life skills including safe firearm handling, responsibility, leadership, and teamwork all while participating in an environment of healthy competition.
Visit tnwf.org/explore for more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day or find a team.
