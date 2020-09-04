Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program invites students in grades 4-12 from all corners of the state to come learn about the shotgun shooting sports and try hitting a few targets on their own.
The free Recruiting Days will be held Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 at 18 locations across the state, and will introduce youth to teams in their area.
Visit tnwf.org/explore to find a participating location.
Those interested from Cumberland County won’t have to travel far, as a Sept. 19 event will be at Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Park, at 650 Shorty Barnes Rd., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sept 26’s closest event will be in Nashville at the Nashville Gun Club, at 1100 County Hospital Rd, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The safety of Recruiting Day attendees is the top priority.
In addition to firearm safety best practices, all participants, coaches, parents and volunteers will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
“As one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, we’re excited to welcome and introduce new athletes to the sport,” said Andrew Peercy, Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program manager.
“Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, with our experienced coaches recruiting day is a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time.”
No previous experience is needed. Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate.
Safety equipment will be provided for each participant.
Most locations will have firearms available attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they own.
Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships.
The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.
Visit tnwf.org/explore for more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day.
