Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program invites youth in grades 4-12 to try their hand at the shotgun shooting sports.
The free Recruiting Days will be Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 17 locations across the state and will introduce youth to teams in their area.
Locally, the Fairfield Glade Sportsman’s Club, located at 650 Shorty Barnes Rd., will host the event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 9.
Visit tnwf.org/explore for locations and reserve a spot.
“Not only is Tennessee SCTP one of the biggest and best shooting programs in the nation, it’s a supportive community where new athletes are given the tools to succeed,” said Ashley Tone, Tennessee SCTP manager.
No previous experience is needed.
Beginners will be guided through proper firearm safety and receive instruction from a highly-trained coach before having the chance to hit a few practice targets of their own.
“Whether you’ve handled a firearm before or not, Recruiting Days are a safe and fun way to try the shotgun sports for the first time,” said Tone.
Interested youth must have a legal guardian present to participate.
Safety equipment will be provided for each participant.
Most locations will have firearms available for attendees, but participants are encouraged to bring any equipment they do own.
Tennessee SCTP develops athletes who win national titles and provides students opportunities to earn college scholarships.
The program is run by Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, to introduce kids to the great outdoors.
To learn more about Tennessee SCTP Recruiting Day visit tnwf.org/explore.
Tennessee Wildlife Federation is an independent nonprofit dedicated to conserving Tennessee’s wildlife, waters, and wild places. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.
