A series of cancelations have left the Stone Memorial Panthers and Cumberland County Jets without basketball games on Monday and Tuesday.
Both programs were scheduled to play York Institute this week, but rising COVID-19 numbers pushed York to cancel this week's games.
Cumberland County was slated to make the Jamestown trip tonight (Monday), with Stone Memorial scheduled to play at York Tuesday.
Cumberland County's Tuesday contest with Rhea County has also been canceled.
