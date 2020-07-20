Cumberland County’s biggest golf tournament returns Thursday through Saturday, as the Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open will take place at Stonehenge Golf Club.
Featuring amateur and professional golfers from across the country and world, Fairfield Glade will play host to 92 golfers in this year’s field.
The fan experience will be slightly different. The bleachers around the 18th hole will be removed, and fans are encouraged to bring their own seating and practice social distancing.
Updates, results, photos and more from the tournament will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
