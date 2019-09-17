South Cumberland Elementary School’s Shania Witt recently placed fourth in the Tennessee Saddle Club Association’s barrel competition held last Saturday. Witt competed against 77 individuals ages 13-17.
Witt places fourth in barrel competition
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
