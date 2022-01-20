Winter weather forced the postponement of more high school basketball here in Crossville this week, as Tuesday’s games for Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools were affected.
CCHS was scheduled to host White County, while Stone Memorial had their trip to Livingston Academy moved from Tuesday to Thursday.
Both teams also had their Saturday, Jan. 15, contests postponed. CCHS was scheduled to travel to Clarkrange, while Stone Memorial was supposed to host Warren County.
Adapting to the ever-changing winter weather is a challenge basketball coaches face each winter, and have to adapt on the fly to road conditions, if school is in session and more.
“We deal with it just like everybody else,” said SMHS boys basketball coach Neil Capps. “Everybody is in the same boat in our district. You have to be flexible and give a little. You’re not always going to get the reschedule date you want.”
Stone Memorial plays back-to-back, as the Panthers and Lady Panthers played Thursday at Livingston Academy and host DeKalb County Friday, both of which are District 7AAA games. The boys host Warren County on Saturday in non-district action, giving the SMHS boys program three games in three days.
“You have to find something that is conducive as you can,” Capps added. “You don’t want to bunch up a lot of district games, because then you’ll wear your kids out.”
Not only are games rescheduled, but even practices aren’t always possible during inclement weather.
“We didn’t practice any on Monday and had an optional open gym on Tuesday,” Capps said. “I felt the roads were still really bad in a lot of places. A lot of my guys texted me and said they cannot get out.
“It’s really to just try and knock the rust off their lungs,” Capps added. “They’ve been sitting around drinking Dr. Peppers and eating cookies a bit too much. But we had a good practice Wednesday, and had everybody here. I was tickled.”
Back-to-back game days aren’t unusual to modern basketball players, as a portion of high-level players play travel ball in the summer. A typical travel tournament exposes athletes to multiple games per day on any given weekend.
“There is a correlation between what these kids do in travel ball, and they should be ready for it,” Capps said. “The higher level exposure ball allows two games per day, which is six games in three days. And those are high-level games against good competition.”
Cumberland County’s makeup dates with White County and Clarkrange haven’t been determined as of publication time Thursday morning. Results from this weekend’s games will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.