Winners have been announced for the recent Knights of Columbus golf tournament at Heatherhurst Brae Golf Course.
The top men’s team was Charlie Boyer, Russ Fink, Keith Moredyk and Gene Touchstone.
The women’s team winners included Garlene Crowdis, Nancy Folz, Becky Hartema and Pat Hendershot.
In addition to a cash prize, the winning men’s and women’s foursomes went home with a commemorative Knights of Columbus Tournament golf jacket.
In years past, tourney proceeds have supported Hospice of Cumberland County, the Fentress County Food Bank, House of Hope, Plateau Pregnancy Services, St. Alphonsus Community Services, Peavine Care Center, Special Olympics and The Avalon Center.
The Knights of Columbus councils in Crossville and Fairfield Glade also support Hilltoppers and The Arc of Cumberland County through their annual Tootsie Roll drives.
This year’s event featured a hole-in-one competition on the par-three Hole 17. Grand prize was a brand-new 2021 Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger provided by East Tennessee Ford and East Tennessee Dodge.
Other prizes were offered for players acing the course’s other par-three holes. No golfer sank a hole in one during this year’s tournament.
The golf-tournament planning committee expressed its gratitude to AmeriGas, a division of UGI Corp., for its generous donation of 40 dozen golf balls for the event.
The Knights of Columbus tournament committee is already working on next year’s 30th anniversary event, scheduled for June 25, 2022, at Heatherhurst Brae.
The Knights of Columbus is an international charitable organization of Catholic men, founded in 1882 in New Haven, CT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.