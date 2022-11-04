The Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park are pleased to announce the return of the Wings to Soar raptor educational program Saturday, Nov. 19, at Cumberland Mountain State Park.
The program will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Recreation Hall.
Wings to Soar’s mission is to create awareness about the role birds of prey play in the natural world. This free-flying raptor program gives the audience a unique opportunity to view birds of prey.
“Our hope is to create a pathway for stewardship for generations to come,” states the program flyer.
John Stokes and Dale Kernahan, co-directors of Wings to Soar, have many wounded birds in their care which cannot survive in the wild.
Their educational program features a barn owl, screech owl, American kestrel, peregrine falcon, Harris’ Hawk, a red-tail hawk and a black vulture flying overhead. Kacey the Bald Eagle is also shown. Kacey lost one wing in an accident.
Wings to Soar is headquartered in Tenton, GA.
Lear more about the organization at soarsouth.org, email s.o.a.r.south@hotmail.com or call 423-605-8917.
Seating will be limited to 150 people. Guests are asked to not stand where the birds need to fly. Due to flu and COVID concerns, masks are advised.
The Rec Hall is next to the swimming pool. Call the park office at 931-484-6138 for more information.
Visit CMSPFriends.com, find them on Facebook at cmspfriends, or email Friends.cmsp@gmail.com for information about the Friends of CMSP.
