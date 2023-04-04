Last Thursday, baseball fans around the country celebrated the return of the game for another season on Opening Day. Weather permitting, all 30 major league teams took part in this rite of spring.
Locally, another baseball team was in action, Stone Memorial High School, which was in a celebratory mood as well after scoring the winning run on a bases loaded, walk off single by senior Wade Wilson to give the Panthers an 8-7 come from behind home victory over the Rhea County Golden Eagles.
With the win, Stone Memorial improved to 8-2 overall and 2-2 in the district.
“Rhea County is a 4A school and a level above us,” said Stone Memorial coach Trent Stokes. “It’s always nice to get those guys. I’m real proud of the guys.”
Going into the bottom of the seventh inning, the Panthers trailed the Golden Eagles 7-4. Junior catcher Nick Osmun started Stone’s half of the frame with a single and moved to second following a walk to senior right fielder Killian Diem. Junior second baseman/third baseman Bryce Elmore hit a double to knock in Osmun, and narrow Rhea County’s lead to 7-5.
Senior shortstop Collin Tiegs kept the rally going with a single to score Diem and bring the Panthers to within one run of the Golden Eagles at 7-6. After a fielder’s choice by Diem, senior pitcher/centerfielder Braden Looper walked to load the bases. Wilson then came up and smashed a single to drive in Tiegs and Looper with the tying and winning runs. Fittingly, that gave the Panthers their eighth run and eighth victory of the season.
The Panthers had 12 hits, with Osmun and Tiegs leading the way with three apiece. Tiegs also had three RBIs. Wyatt and Elmore had two hits apiece. Wilson pitched three innings as a starter, and did a great job according to Stokes, recording four strikeouts and no walks. Looper pitched four innings in relief and picked up the win to improve to 3-0.
Stone Memorial took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Following a walk, freshman second baseman/left fielder Talyn Hurd moved to second on a sacrifice and scored on a grounder to short by Tiegs. Rhea County scored one in the first and three in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Panthers scored three runs to tie the game. Two came on a single by Tiegs, scoring Elmore and Osmun. Tiegs scored the third run on a sacrifice fly by Looper. The Golden Eagles tallied three runs in the sixth inning to grab a 7-4 lead, setting up the Panthers’ seventh inning comeback.
Stone Memorial hosts White County (April 3.).
“We need to tighten up our defense,” Stokes said; against Rhea County, Stone Memorial committed five errors. “We’re pitching well and giving ourselves a chance. We’re gritty at the plate and are manufacturing runs.”
