Cumberland County High School Jets Football fell to Polk County Wildcats 21-10 during their homecoming game Sept. 23, but not before putting points on the board and making some big plays that the Wildcats felt needed answering.
The Jets came out strong, securing two first downs in the first minute of the game.
While they didn’t score in that series, they did continue to put pressure on the Wildcats during their possession. With 5 minutes left in the first quarter, the Wildcats were at 3rd and 6 when Jets rushed the Wildcat quarterback and Devon Gilstrap picked off the pass. The next series of plays kept the Jets in possession and closed the first quarter with the Jets at first and goal followed quickly by a touch down run.
The extra point by Jaime Perez was no good, and the Jets led the Wildcats 6-0.
Just after gaining a first down at their 46- yard-line, Polk County fumbled. The Jets recovered the ball and a 16-yard carry by Levi Garrett set the Jets on toward the end zone. The run ended with an incomplete pass on 3rd and 3, setting up a field goal on the fourth down. Perez kept it between the uprights, putting more points on the board as CCHS led Polk County 10-0 with 6:38 left in the half.
The Wildcats answered the Jets in a series of plays that landed Polk County within goal range as Wildcat Damien McWilliams ran the ball in on the next snap for a Wildcat touchdown. The extra point was no good, but the Jets still held the lead against the Wildcats 10-6 at halftime.
At the start of the second half, Jets’ Perez punted to Polk County for a touchback and Polk returned the ball from the 20-yard-line with an 18-yard run.
The Jets answered with a tackle causing the Wildcats no gain on the play. The Wildcats returned fire as McWilliams found his way to an open field and carried straight into the end zone for a 62-yard run. Polk County set up for the extra point and instead ran the ball in for a two-point conversion. With 10:55 left in the third quarter, Polk County took CCHS’ lead at 10-14.
Cayden Matthews took hits for the team, using himself as a stop gap that would keep the Wildcats from being more successful on the field.
With 4:19 left on the clock, the Wildcats were 3rd and goal on the 3 yard line take it in for another touchdown. The extra point was good and Polk County gripped their lead even tighter at the bottom of the third quarter, 10-21.
Polk County running back Stephen Cronan broke through the line and carried for a gain with less than a minute in the third quarter.
Jet Jordon Olson sacked the quarterback, holding the Wildcats to 2nd down and 11 as the clock wound down. A Matthews tackle caused the Wildcats to lose three yards and closed them down on the 34-yard line at 3rd and 15, wrapping up the third quarter.
At the top of the fourth, Polk County decided to go for it. Brewer and McWilliams worked together and managed a 26-yard carry. After a few slow gains and a penalty, Polk County called a timeout just in time for the play clock. When play resumed, the Wildcats picked up five yards, and then another five.
The Jets held the Wildcats back at 4th and 1, taking possession. The Jets carried out the next series of plays with incomplete passes and an off-sides penalty. Polk County took possession.
As they marched down the field, Jet Bobby Brown made some much-needed tackling plays that stopped McWilliams amidst a five-yard gain, and then sacked the quarterback on the next play.
The Jets took possession, but with only 1:14 left in the game.
Polk County took a penalty for too many men on the field and the Jets advanced 5 yards.
The Jets played to the last whistle, gaining yardage and completing short passes, until they reach the Wildcat 31 yard line with 6.8 seconds left in the game.
Quarterback Bryson Wilson threw a long pass that was picked off by Polk County, bringing the game to a close with a 21-10 final score.
