It’s a bad time to play the Livingston Academy Wildcats.
Fresh off their victory over Upperman, Class 4A No. 10 Livingston traveled to Stone Memorial High School last Friday and defeated the Panthers 42-7 in Region 3-4A play.
“We’ve seen undefeated teams two straight weeks,” said Panthers coach Derik Samber. “We’ve had 10 turnovers in three weeks, which is not winning football.”
The Wildcats are currently 5-0, ranked No. 10 in the state, 2-0 in region play, have defeated Cookeville and Upperman, and are led by Will McDonald, a senior quarterback who has broken the school’s record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a career.
Livingston Academy put up 35 points in the first half with 14 coming in the first period. The Wildcats threw for three first-half touchdowns while rushing for one.
In the third period, Livingston took advantage of good field position via a Panther turnover as LA scored on a five-yard run to take a 42-0 lead.
Stone Memorial found the end zone with 3:02 remaining in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter scored on a 30-yard run to make the final score 42-7 in favor of Livingston Academy.
“I love this football team,” Samber said following the game. “We have our limitations, just like any football team. But I’m excited about some of the things I’m seeing. Our attitudes are great, our seniors are working their tails off, and we had 15 receptions between freshmen and sophomores tonight, which is really exciting.”
Defensively, senior Braxton Singer brought down an interception against the Wildcats.
Stone Memorial now sits at 1-4 on the season. The Panthers will now turn their attention to Friday’s non-region contest at Kingston, who is currently 3-2 this season.
“We can only win one game at a time,” Samber said. “We’ve got to show up and not beat ourselves Friday night. There are mistakes to clean up, but our kids are doing the right things.”
Stone Memorial at Kingston is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 CDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.