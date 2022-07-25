The Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open has a new champion as professional golfer Adeena Wilcox fired in a three-day total of -2 to win Saturday at Stonehenge Golf Club.
“I don’t think I’ve quite let it all sink in yet,” Wilcox said. “I’m very happy to get to call everybody back home who’s been supporting me through it all.”
Wilcox, a former college golfer at Ohio State University, recorded her first professional victory at Stonehenge.
“I just turned pro a couple months ago, and this was my first pro win,” she said. “I love it here and love these greens. Thank you to everybody here.”
Wilcox, a West Virginia native, shot an even-par 72 on Thursday and Friday to enter Saturday’s final round in first place ahead of Alyssa Montgomery, Sophie Linder and Jessica Welch, who each sat at +1.
She made the turn at -1, holding a one-stroke lead over Linder and Welch going into the back nine.
“I started off the back with a bogey, and I noticed the rough is really thick here,” Wilcox said. “I let that one go and somehow put together a couple birdies on the back nine. My putting definitely helped today and was the key to my success.”
Wilcox briefly lost the lead to Welch through 13, but birdies on the 15th and 16th holes put her back in the lead.
“Off the tee (on 15), I could’ve hit driver but hit 3-wood to be safe,” she said. “I took 3-wood again and didn’t hit that great of a shot but managed to get it on the green. I was the furthest away on the green so I went first and sunk it.”
On 17, Wilcox approached her two-foot par putt before lightning in the area suspended play and sent the remaining players to the clubhouse for more than an hour.
“Sitting there, I obviously knew where I stood,” Wilcox said. “Before the delay, I wasn’t totally sure. I knew I was close, but that showed me. I knew to just par out and I’d be okay.”
Once play resumed, Wilcox approached the 18th tee box with a two-stroke lead, though her final hole wasn’t without drama.
“On the 18 tee, I hooked it a little into the trees,” she said. “I thought I could chip it out of here or go for the green; it was wide open. I went for it and now I’m here.”
A rescue shot from the left-side rough found its way safely over the water that protects the 18th green where Wilcox went up-and-down for par to seal her Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open victory.
A sum of $5,000 was awarded to Wilcox for finishing first. Following her was Jessica Welch with a three-day total of even par. Tied for third were Riley Rennell, Catherine Caudill and Sophie Linder at +2.
What’s next for Wilcox isn’t certain as she has more than golf to consider.
“I’m not really sure what’s next,” she said. “I’m currently looking for events online. I’m going to continue golfing and give lessons online. I’ll be going back home to teach; I’m also a school teacher. I’ll definitely continue golf.”
