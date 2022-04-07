Dominant pitching Monday afternoon from the Stone Memorial Panthers led them to a double-header sweep of the White County Warriors in District 7AAA baseball action.
Game one saw the Panthers win 5-1 behind a stellar performance from senior pitcher Dylan Whittenburg.
“You always want to set the tone in the first game,” SMHS head coach Trent Stokes said. “We moved our home game down here. You can’t sweep until you win the first, and the guys did exactly what we wanted to do.”
Whittenburg pitched a complete game, giving up only three hits and one run while recording 13 strikeouts.
Whittenburg was perfect through 6 1/3 innings, sitting down the first 16 consecutive batters.
“Really, everything was working,” Whittenburg said. “I started off throwing a lot of fastballs and later on worked some off-speed in there.”
Though Whittenburg flirted with a perfect game, he says it wasn’t on his mind.
“I was trying to not think about it and just focus on the next batter or next pitch,” he said.
Whittenburg’s performance followed Stokes’ game plan to a tee.
“He came out and pounded the zone,” Stokes said. “I wanted to keep his pitch count down. He did exactly that; he only threw 18 balls and had 13 strikeouts. You can’t ask for anything else. I’m really impressed that he was given instruction and went out there and executed.”
At the plate, SMHS collected eight hits, including a 2-3 with two runs scored and a double from Nick Osmun.
Going 2-4 was Colin Tiegs, who also recorded a double.
After a scoreless three innings, the Panthers poured it on in the fourth, scoring four runs in the frame.
The frame started with a Whittenburg single to score Jackie Elmore, followed by an Osmun double to score Whittenburg.
Two more runs came as a Will Magnusson ground-out brought Osmun home before Braden Looper scored on a passed ball, making it 4-0 after the top of the fourth.
After a White County run in the bottom of the sixth, Magnusson single to left in the top of the seventh scored Osmun to make the final score 5-1.
In game two, Stone Memorial collected only one more hit than game one (9) but scored six additional runs to win 11-1 in five innings.
“This was big for us,” Whittenburg said. “When we started off the season we weren’t hitting the best, but now we’ve put a few wins in a row together. We’re getting some runners stealing some bases, and it’s working really well.”
The Panthers scored in each of the five innings, starting with two runs in the first and four in the second.
After posting one run in the third and fourth, the Panthers scored three in the fifth to win 11-1.
Ethan Todd went 2-3 with an RBI, while Looper and Whittenburg each recorded a double.
Wade Wilson earned the win on the mound for Stone Memorial, pitching all five innings and giving up only one run.
SMHS has won five consecutive games and hosted Sequoyah on Thursday. The Panthers travel to Watertown on Friday.
