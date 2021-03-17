After a rainout on Monday, the Stone Memorial baseball team opened their season on Tuesday with two impressive wins at Bledsoe County, including a no-hitter from Dylan Whittenburg in game one.
Stone Memorial won game one of the doubleheader 2-0 and game two 7-0.
"That's the start we want to get off to, especially having last year off," said SMHS head coach Trent Stokes. "It's been a trying time for these kids. We had no preseason games, and it was fun to finally watch all the work these guys have put in for two years come on to the field."
Game One
Dylan Whittenburg's return to the mound for Stone Memorial was one for the ages, as the junior threw a no-hitter against Bledsoe County to open 2021.
"Everything, really," Whittenburg said when asked what was working. "I started off throwing a lot of off-speed pitches, and toward the end I went more fastball."
On the mound, Whittenburg finished the day with four strikeouts, two walks and gave up zero hits. At the plate, Whittenburg went 1-2 with an RBI to score Cameron McDonald and stolen base.
Anthony Sherrill also recorded a hit to score Tanner Hurd, giving SMHS the 2-0 win in game one.
Prior to Tuesday, Whittenburg hadn't stepped onto a baseball field in his Stone Memorial uniform since 2019. The junior suffered an injury last season, forcing him to miss the lone week of the 2020 season.
"It was a little adrenaline, but I was ready," said Whittenburg. "It's huge, getting off to a start like that. It sets up your whole season with momentum."
Game Two
Stone Memorial turned up the offensive intensity in game two, defeating the Warriors 7-0. Hurd and Joseph Goss combined for the two-hit shutout on the mound for SMHS.
Hurd threw four scoreless innings, striking out five Warriors in the process. Goss closed in the fifth with two strikeouts.
The home team on the scoreboard in game two, Stone Memorial struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Cade McClellan stole home before a Braden Looper single to center scored Will Magnusson, putting the Panthers ahead 2-0.
Looper stole home later in the inning before a Whittenburg line drive scored McDonald, giving Stone Memorial a 4-0 advantage.
Stone Memorial's next two runs came with an exclamation point, as Sherrill recorded his first home run of the season with a two-run shot to left field. The blast scored himself and Whittenburg to give SMHS a 6-0 advantage.
The Panthers' final run came in the bottom of the third as a McDonald double scored Looper, putting SMHS ahead 7-0.
McDonald went 2-3 with a run, and RBI and a stolen base.
Stone Memorial starts the season 2-0 after Tuesday and is scheduled to travel to DeKalb County on Friday, weather permitting.
"That's the good thing about these guys; you don't have to get them going as much as just turn them loose and let them roll," Stokes said. "We're ready for the next game."
