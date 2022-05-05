Stone Memorial’s Dylan Whittenburg and Cumberland County’s Kaylee Breeding recently receive the Character Scholarship Award. Whittenburg and Breeding were honored at last Saturday’s banquet, which featured keynote speaker Kellie Harper.
Whittenburg, Breeding win character scholarships
Michael Lindsay
Sports Editor
Michael is the sports editor for the Crossville Chronicle. Michael has a Bachelor in Exercise & Health Science and minor in Biblical Studies from Bryan College.
