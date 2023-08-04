Cub Whitson, the head soccer coach at Cumberland County High School, is very pleased with what he is seeing from his team so far in the preseason.
He is seeing development, without a doubt. He is seeing progress, and he said his players are showing a great work ethic. There is not much more a coach could ask for.
“This summer has been very good,” Whitson said. “There are a lot of new faces on the team and getting those new faces acclimated to the program has gone relatively well. I think we’re slightly ahead of where I anticipated we would be, and that’s a good thing. However, all of that will depend on our scrimmages and that will answer a lot.”
Cumberland County will scrimmage Warren County Aug. 5 in Crossville. The Lady Jets will open the season Aug. 15 when Kingston visits at 5:30 p.m.
“It is a little early to tell if this team has an identity,” Whitson said. “I know what I want our identity to be. I want to see a team with a solid defense that can control the game with or without the ball. I think we have one of the strongest midfields in the Upper Cumberland, so our midfield should be one of our strengths.”
With a roster that includes a large amount of rookies, Whitson said the team’s development this preseason has been the byproduct of a strong core of team leaders.
“There are a lot of new girls on the defensive side of the ball, so there has been a lot of emphasis there,” Whitson said. “A lot of girls are competing with each other, pushing each other every day. That is definitely a bright spot.”
And that is a good sign for the Lady Jets who have become one of the premiere programs in the state. Cumberland County has won 23 games over the last two years, including long runs in the postseason.
“The learning curve has been difficult, but the girls have been working hard to figure things out,” Whitson said. “Even if they’re not playing up to our expectations right now, they are sprinting toward those expectations. I do like the effort. We knew this would be a good group of girls.
“This has been a great summer. We haven’t had that moment that defines a team yet, but we haven’t had that moment of adversity. For us, our girls are going to step up.”
