White County and Cumberland County added another chapter to their historic rivalry on Tuesday, and it was all Warriors this time.
A comeback performance from the Warriorettes and a historic performance from the Warriors led Sparta to a sweep in non-district action.
Girls game
“Finish” has been a message from head coach Tyler McWilliams to his Lady Jets team all season, and Tuesday’s contest was no exception as White County rallied in the second half to win, 47-42.
Cumberland County jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first period before WCHS cut the deficit to 12-8 by the end of the frame.
CCHS held their lead in the low-scoring affair at halftime, 17-15.
Emery Baragona and Abby Houston each had five points for Cumberland County at the break.
White County used a quick run to take the lead early in the third period and led 26-25 going into the fourth period.
The Warriorettes grew their lead to eight points (39-31) in the fourth before Cumberland County closed in and cut the deficit to two at 44-42, but could get no closer as White County won 47-42.
Baragona finished with 13 points and five assists to lead CCHS in scoring, followed by Houston with 10 points and five rebounds.
MTSU signee Gracie Dodgen led White County with 19, followed by Nia Powers with 17.
The loss drops the Lady Jets to 1-5 for the season.
Cumberland County is set to take the court next on Monday as they host Marion County in District 7AA action. The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m.
Tipoff for Cumberland County at Stone Memorial on Tuesday is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Cumberland County (42): Emery Baragona 13, Abby Houston 10, Shelbi Smith 7, Nerissa Scarbrough 4, Jorja Anderson 4, Shelbi Smith 2, Grace Baldwin 2
Boys game
It was a historic night in Crossville Tuesday, though not one celebrated by Jet fans.
White County High School senior and Ole Miss signee Grant Slatten scored a school-record 44 points in Tuesday’s 86-56 victory by the Warriors.
It was Cumberland County who controlled the game early, as the Jets led by as many as 12 points (23-11) late in the first period.
Sparta flipped the switch in the second quarter, outscoring Cumberland County 24-9 in the frame to lead 37-32 at halftime.
White County stayed red-hot in the third quarter, outscoring Cumberland County 28-8 in the frame to take a 65-40 lead into the fourth, where they won by a final score of 86-56.
Slatten scored 31 of his 44 points in the second and third quarters to lead White County.
Jackson Inman posted 13 points for Cumberland County, followed by 12 from Jaxon Reed.
Cumberland County falls to 1-3 overall with the loss and is scheduled to take the court again Monday as they host Marion County in District 7AA action.
Cumberland County (56): Jackson Inman 13, Jaxon Reed 12, Devin Lane 8, Adam Floyd 8, Kole Torres 7, Ace Hawkins 4, Reece Crockett 2, Jace Iles 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.