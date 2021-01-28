Tuesday’s District 6AAA showdown didn’t go in Stone Memorial’s favor, as the Panthers fell to White County, 63-60.
“When you play district games, it’s hand-to-hand combat out there,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “It was physical. Sparta made a couple more plays than we did tonight.”
White County was led by senior standout Grant Slatten, an Ole Miss signee averaging 36.7 points per game this season.
“Slatten was obviously the difference maker,” Capps said. “We thought we did a nice job in the first half on him, and then he had 22 in the second half over really good defense. Sometimes, great offense beats great defense.”
Slatten posted 32 points for the Warriors on 11-20 shooting.
For Stone Memorial, it was a balanced attack as Zach Boyd led the way at with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Chris Coudriet posted 14 points on 7-10 shooting.
“We got a lot of contributions tonight,” Capps said. “We really imposed our will in the paint. I’m happy with how Zach and Chris were able to put us in good situations.
“The guards found ways to get it to them in scorable situations.”
Stone Memorial kept the Warriors in check through the first half, as White County led 31-30 at halftime.
A big third quarter saw the Warriors lead by as many as eight points (47-39) in the frame.
Stone Memorial clawed their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, cutting it to a three-point deficit (61-58) via a Coudriet layup with under a minute remaining.
“You have to get turnovers and stops, and get a little help from time to time,” Capps said. “We were able to execute and take advantage of those situations.”
The Panthers were able to force a turnover on the ensuing inbounds and get a look at a three-pointer, but the shot rimmed out, allowing White County to secure the rebound and preserve the game from the free throw line.
“It didn’t go down this time,” Capps added. “That’s life and basketball. We’ll build on that and continue to get better.”
The Panthers are now 5-9 overall and 2-2 in District 6AAA play. Stone Memorial will host Rhea County this Friday in another district contest.
SMHS defeated the Golden Eagles 60-40 on Jan. 12.
Stone Memorial (60): Zach Boyd 16, Chris Coudriet 14, Will Hecker 8, Matthew Bilbrey 7, Jack Eldridge 6, Dylan Whittenburg 4, Kaleb McCoy 3, Riley Day 2
