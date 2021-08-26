Column writing has never been my strong suit, so bear with me over the next few weeks as I get used to giving my opinion on everything.
Week one of the high school football season featured an electric win by the Cumberland County Jets at Whitwell.
This Friday, I’m staying put here in Crossville to catch Stone Memorial’s contest against East Ridge, which was one of the most memorable games I covered in the 2018 season.
Panther fans may remember the skies opening up at East Ridge at the end of the first half of 2018’s contest, causing a more-than two-hour-rain-and-lightning delay down in Chattanooga.
Hopefully the weather is more cooperative this week and the Panthers can dial up a victory in their home opener.
Cumberland County hits the road again this week for a short trip down I-40 for a showdown with Monterey, a smaller but definitely formidable opponent. I’m hoping the Jets can keep their momentum from week one rolling, but winning at Monterey will be no easy task.
I’m eager for Thursday to get here and return to Neyland Stadium in a professional capacity for the Bowling Green game as well.
We’re now on our third edition of The Zone, and it’s definitely been a lot of work — but it’s also been a lot of fun. I’m hoping we’re delivering the complete sports coverage our readers are looking for, but if we’re not, shoot me and email and let me know what’s missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.