With the Josh Heupel era at Tennessee less than two weeks from kicking off, the criteria of a “successful season” for the Volunteers is up in the air.
How can success be measured on a team with so many question marks? Is it win total? Average margin of defeat? Ask 10 fans, and you’ll get 10 answers.
I have a very hard time saying six wins is a successful season at Tennessee, but that very well could be the case in 2021. Bowl eligibility used to be the norm at Tennessee; now it’s become a goal.
The mass transfer exodus this offseason has hurt Tennessee on both sides of the ball, led by running back Eric Gray going to Oklahoma and Henry To’o To’o heading south for Alabama.
I believe there’s a gray area between a “successful” season and a failed one. A successful season in my book is 7-5; beat your three bought wins, Vanderbilt, Pitt, South Carolina and Mizzou.
As simple as it sounds, a successful season requires meeting or surpassing a team’s potential.
Should the Vols come up short and go 5-7 or 6-6, I won’t be celebrating, but also won’t be calling 2021 a failure.
If Heupel gets the max output from the talent on the roster, and that simply isn’t enough to win 7 or more, then so be it.
Just don’t go 4-8.
