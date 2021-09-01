Tennessee football hits the field for real Thursday against Bowling Green, and I have a few things I’d like to see out of the Volunteers and first-year head coach Josh Heupel.
For starters, this game better not be close. Bowling Green is ranked No. 127 of 130 FBS teams according to Yahoo Sports (Tennessee comes in at No. 86 overall and No. 12 in the SEC).
Tennessee should easily cover the 34-point spread and this game should be over by halftime.
I also want to see the Volunteers’ offense firing on all cylinders. I understand it’s game one of a new system, but the talent mismatch should be too great. I want Tennessee taking deep shots and throwing the ball early and often.
I want Tennessee to resemble a middle schooler playing Madden; over-aggressive and attacking on each play.
That offensive output will begin with a starting quarterback, and I’m all in on the Joe Milton campaign. Let him loose Thursday; I won’t be overly concerned with a few mistakes from being aggressive. Milton’s physical gifts have been the talk of the preseason, now let’s see them at work.
Tennessee’s defense is a massive concern going into 2021, but Thursday should be an easy task for them. I don’t want to see Bowling Green reach 20 points.
To put all my hopes plainly: blow Bowling Green out and don’t let it be a game past the second quarter. Even with Tennessee’s mass exodus of transfers from 2020, the Vols should still outmatch Bowling Green in every aspect.
• • •
Michael Lindsay is the sports edtior at the Crossville Chronicle and can be contacted at sports@crossville-chronicle.com
