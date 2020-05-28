This week has been monumental to the return of high school sports in Crossville, as teams at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools were able to begin voluntary workouts for the first time since mid-March.
“It’s been smoother than we anticipated,” said CCHS head football coach Noah Repasky. “It’s gone really well. Everybody is eager to get back after it. The kids are here early, so that’s made it easier to get people in or out and get started on time. We’re all just glad we can get back to work.”
High school sports were shut down from the week of March 16 until May 26 due to COVID-19 concerns.
With the return, both CCHS and SMHS are following guidelines developed by Cumberland County Schools’ central office to keep players safe and distanced at voluntary workouts. This includes a prescreening before participation.
“You put the player’s name down, take their temperature, then you ask them a series of questions,” said Lance Kennedy, athletic director at Stone Memorial. “If they’ve had contact with someone with COVID-19, if they’ve had shortness of breath or any of those symptoms. All the teams have that, and they do that each day.
“It seems like everyone is energetic about getting back to it,” Kennedy added.
Other guidelines include staying in groups of 10 or less, including coaches.
“We’re in small groups of eight or nine players and one coach,” Repasky said. “We’ve moved several groups outside and used other parts of the campus to accommodate our numbers.
“We’ve staggered our start times for kids to come in, so we won’t have too many in one area.”
With shortened spring and summer practice times, coaches have shifted their priorities and goals for summer.
“We are really stressing to get in shape, and the mental aspect of our philosophies and schemes,” Repasky added. “We’re trying to get in a routine and get our kids where they need to be.
“We’ve done a lot of agility work, and a running station to try and get them in some form of shape,” he added. “We’re working on some functional strength to prevent injury.”
The current guidelines are set to be reviewed and updated on a biweekly basis.
Any updates to procedures will be available at www.crossville-chronicle.com and in future print editions.
