For the first time since Dec. 21, 2020's change to attendance restrictions, cheerleaders graced the baseline at Stone Memorial High School. The restrictions at high school sporting events were lifted by TSSAA starting Feb. 1. Cheerleaders at Cumberland County High School are expected to return Saturday during the Grundy County game.
Welcome back, cheerleaders!
