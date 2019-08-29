Crossville vs. Sparta. Enough said.
One of the Upper Cumberland’s biggest rivalries will write another chapter Friday night as White County travels to Cumberland County to face the Jets in the programs’ first meeting since 2016.
“Just from what I’ve seen on film, I can tell that they play hard,” said Jet head coach Eric Belew. “Their guys up front have a motor. We’re going to have to match that intensity.”
Like CCHS, the Warriors are under the direction of a new head coach. Mark Frasier will lead White County on Friday.
“Both teams are in a transition period, and I think that promotes a very competitive atmosphere,” added Belew.
The Jets come into Friday 0-1 after a 42-6 loss at Scott to open the season. White County snapped a 24-game losing streak last week as they defeated Cannon County 17-6.
CCHS’ defense will be in familiar territory as White County runs a scheme that mirrors Cumberland County’s.
“They run what we run offensively,” Belew said. “We’re very similar schematically, so our defense has seen it.”
For White County, sophomore quarterback Sydreck Leftwich and running back Will Griggs will be players to watch.
For Cumberland County to come away with a victory Friday, intensity and execution are vital.
“We’ve got to be able to match intensity and then take it up a notch,” said Belew. “We didn’t match Scott’s intensity last week. We have got to learn how to play hard when situations aren’t going our way. Effort and execution have been the two things we’ve harped on all week.”
White County at Cumberland County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
