Stone Memorial welcomes non-region foe Coalfield to Panther Stadium this Friday for homecoming, as the Panthers look to pick up their first win of the season.
Coalfield, ranked No. 7 in this week’s Class A poll, comes in 1-0 after last Friday’s last-second win over Wartburg, 18-12. The Panthers were defeated by Grace Christian 34-6 a week ago.
“They’re an excellent football team,” said SMHS coach Derik Samber. “They’re always playing two or three rounds deep into the playoffs. They’re big and physical up front with four or five seniors.”
The Yellow Jackets were without standout senior quarterback Peyton McKinney a week ago, but he will be in action Friday against SMHS. Running back Seth Lowe and lineman Dylan Stewart will be key players for CHS.
“He’s a great athlete,” Samber said on McKinney. “Big, strong and a big challenge for us.”
Samber emphasized finishing drives as the biggest key for Stone Memorial Friday.
“We have to finish drives,” he said. “We were inside the 25 yard-line six different times against Grace and came away with no points.
“We have to limit big plays. Down to down we were really good, but we have to limit big plays.”
The Panthers will look for big contributions on offense from sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter and senior running back Zach Street. Defensively, Grant Finley, Cameron Dixon and Brian Hoover will be vital against Coalfield’s experienced offensive line.
Kickoff for Coalfield at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
