Stone Memorial’s defense of their Region 3-4A championship begins Friday when the Panthers travel to DeKalb County to face the Tigers.
Head coach Derik Samber and SMHS enter the contest 1-1 after last Friday’s 26-12 victory over the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. DeKalb County currently posts an 0-2 record following Friday’s 35-0 loss to Upperman.
The Panthers hold a 5-1 all-time record over DeKalb County and have outscored the Tigers 204-78 in those meetings. Last season, SMHS won 35-0 at Panther Stadium.
DeKalb County is coached by Steve Trapp and led on the field by junior quarterback Axel Aldino.
The Tigers have the potential to present a challenge to Stone Memorial in this contest. The Panthers have struggled defending the pass thus far through two weeks. DeKalb County isn’t scared to throw the ball early and often.
For Stone Memorial to start off region play 1-0, the SMHS defense must contain DeKalb County and prevent big plays downfield. Pressure on Aldino will play a huge factor as well.
Offensively, Stone Memorial needs to establish the run game early and score in the red zone. The Panthers were 0-5 week one inside the 25, but showed vast improvement last week, scoring all four touchdowns against Coalfield from inside the 20-yard line.
Stone Memorial at DeKalb County is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.