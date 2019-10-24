The Stone Memorial Panthers will hit the road to Carthage Friday for non-region football action, as the Panthers will face Smith County.
Stone Memorial is coming off a dominant 49-6 victory over cross-town rival Cumberland County last Friday, a huge momentum builder for the Panthers who are 2-5 this season.
Smith County enters Friday’s contest 5-3 this season with wins over Macon County, Gordonsville, York Institute, Sequatchie County and Cannon County. The Owls have been defeated this year by Upperman, Livingston Academy and DeKalb County.
Smith County is coached by Scott Murray, who is in his first season at the helm of the Owls.
At quarterback for Smith County will be senior Cameron Spivey, who went 10-18 for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interception a week ago.
Owl senior running back John Ross Hord tallied 135 rushing yards last week as well.
Stone Memorial posted its best performance on both sides of the ball a week ago and must keep that momentum rolling for a chance to win at Smith County.
Sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter and senior running back Zach Street combined for 207 rushing yards and six touchdowns last Friday. Carter added 121 yards through the air as well. The duo needs a strong performance this Friday as well.
Kickoff for Stone Memorial at Smith County is scheduled for 7 p.m.
