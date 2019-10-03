The Stone Memorial Panthers will hit the road this Friday night for their longest trip of the season as they go to Macon County High School.
The homestanding Tigers enter Friday’s Region 3-4A contest 3-3 overall and 1-0 in region play. The Tigers have defeated Mt. Juliet Christian, Glencliff and Cumberland County, while falling to Smith County, Westmoreland and Trousdale County.
Macon County, under the direction of head coach Kyle Shoulders, will operate out of the wing-T offense, but aren’t afraid to throw the ball downfield. In their matchup against Cumberland County, Macon County connected on four touchdown passes and threw for 241 yards in the 48-12 victory.
Under center for the Tigers will be quarterback Jon Gammons. In the backfield, Macon County features backs Ethan Jenkins, Hunter Herron and Isaac Belton.
Stone Memorial comes into the game 1-5 overall and 0-1 in Region 3-4A competition.
The Panthers and Macon County are tied all-time at one game each. Last season, Stone Memorial defended Panther Stadium with a 42-7 victory over the Tigers
However, the last time Stone Memorial visited Lafayette, it was Macon County who won 28-16.
In order for the Panthers to leave Macon County victorious on Friday, they must protect the football, limit penalties and defend against the pass effectively.
Kickoff for Stone Memorial at Macon County is schedule for 7 p.m. CST.
