Though they are non-region foes, Stone Memorial and Friday’s opponent Kingston are familiar with each other on the football field.
The Panthers and Yellow Jackets have met eight times since Stone Memorial High School opened, with Kingston holding a 7-1 all-time record over Stone Memorial.
The Panthers picked up their lone win in the series last season, a 23-21 last-second victory.
This season, coach Derik Samber and the Panthers make the trip to Roane County looking for their second win of the year.
Stone Memorial enters the contest 1-4 overall, while Kingston currently posts a 3-2 record with wins over Harriman, Rockwood and Northview Academy.
The Jackets are coached by Brian Pankey and compete in Region 2-3A.
A Stone Memorial victory on Friday depends on two factors: protecting the football and defending the pass.
Stone Memorial has turned the ball over 10 times in the previous three weeks.
Kickoff for Stone Memorial at Kingston is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.