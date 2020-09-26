Stone Memorial's 36-35 overtime victory over Kingston headlines this week's local high school football scores from in and around Crossville.
Kingston 35 - Stone Memorial 36 (OT)
Walker Valley 47 - Cumberland County 7
Anderson County 48 - Jefferson County 7
Tyner 7 - Alcoa 63
Scott 35 - Cumberland Gap 0
Farragut 3 - Maryville 27
Harriman 2 - Rockwood 42
Cloudland 42 - Sunbright 14
Sequatchie County 0 - Bledsoe County 35
Oak Ridge 36 - Clinton 0
Coffee County 19 - Cookeville 20
Smith County 0 - Livingston Academy 35
Midway 20 Tellico Plains 14
DeKalb County 49 - Cannon County 7
Monterey 12 - Jackson County 6
Oakdale 39 - Red Boiling Springs 6
Gibbs 27 - Rhea County 34
Macon County 13 - Trousdale County 21
Oneida 0 - Upperman 7
