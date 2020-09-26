SMHSKingstonFB1-40.JPG

Stone Memorial's Quincy Hunter turns up field against Kingston on Friday.

 Photo by Madeline Moore

Stone Memorial's 36-35 overtime victory over Kingston headlines this week's local high school football scores from in and around Crossville.

Kingston 35 - Stone Memorial 36 (OT)

Walker Valley 47 - Cumberland County 7

Anderson County 48 - Jefferson County 7

Tyner 7 - Alcoa 63

Scott 35 - Cumberland Gap 0

Farragut 3 - Maryville 27

Harriman 2 - Rockwood 42

Cloudland 42 - Sunbright 14

Sequatchie County 0 - Bledsoe County 35

Oak Ridge 36 - Clinton 0

Coffee County 19 - Cookeville 20

Smith County 0 - Livingston Academy 35

Midway 20 Tellico Plains 14

DeKalb County 49 - Cannon County 7

Monterey 12 - Jackson County 6

Oakdale 39 - Red Boiling Springs 6

Gibbs 27 - Rhea County 34

Macon County 13 - Trousdale County 21

Oneida 0 - Upperman 7

