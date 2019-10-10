After a week off, the Cumberland County Jets return to the gridiron Friday as they host the Tigers of Rockwood.
The Jets enter Friday’s contest 0-6, while the Tigers are 2-5 this season with wins over Midway and Harriman.
Rockwood has been defeated by Sweetwater, Kingston, Oliver Springs, Meigs County and Oneida.
The Tigers compete in Region 2-2A and are coached by legendary signal caller John Webb, who is in his 24th season with the Tigers.
Rockwood will run a traditional wing-T and look to win in the trenches with a physical offensive and defensive line. Under center for RHS is senior quarterback Nate Brackett.
Cumberland County leads the all-time series against Rockwood 6-3, though the Tigers have won the last two meetings.
Kickoff for Rockwood at Cumberland County is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST.
