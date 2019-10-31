The Stone Memorial Panthers will be looking to add to their two-game winning streak Friday as they host non-region foe Friendship Christian School out of Lebanon.
The Panthers enter the contest 3-6 this season, while the Commanders come to Crossville with a 7-2 overall record in Division II Class A’s East Region.
Stone Memorial has won its previous two games, including a 49-6 win over Cumberland County two weeks ago and a 16-13 win over Smith County last Friday.
Friendship Christian has won its previous four games by a combined 213-43.
Friendship Christian quarterback Justin Seagraves went a perfect 4-4 for 113 yards and a touchdown through the air last week, along with 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
This game has no implication on TSSAA playoff seeding, as Stone Memorial is locked into Region 3-4A’s No. 4 seed regardless of result. SMHS will travel to either Marshall County or Nolensville next Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Friendship Christian at Stone Memorial is set to kick off at 7 p.m.
